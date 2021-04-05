Meghan Markle’s Marriages : The Comparison

All Royal fans know that the Duchess of Sussex had already been married to Trevor Engelson, before tying knots with Prince Harry. Even though their wedding with Prince Harry was very Royal and public, her previous wedding wasn’t anything like that.

In her latest interview with Oprah, Meghan said she is living a fairytale with Prince Harry, and we couldn’t be happier for her. But what her first marriage looked like, and how it deferred from her latest, you can read about in the following text.

Trevor Engelson vs. Prince Harry

Trevor Engelson is an american producer born in New York, best known for his film Remember Me and TV show Snowfall. He is 5 years older than Meghan, and they met in 2004 through some mutual friends. They were dating for six years before Trevor asked her to marry.

Prince Harry, born in the Royal family, met Meghan through their mutual friend Violet von Westenholz in 2016.They were very in love, but the media didn’t give them any privacy during their first months of dating. The things moved on quite quickly and the couple got engaged on November 27, 2017, just after 18 months of dating.

The Wedding

Trevor and Meghan got married on September 10 2011, in Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios. The party was for days long, and the couple was accompanied by 104 guests, including Meghan’s parents Doria and Thomas. It was more of a private ceremony, with only friends and family, completely casual. They were dancing, swimming in the sea and even played games.

Prince Harry and Meghan had a fairytale wedding, with a lot of A – list celebrities, a ceremony broadcasted world-wide and even a carriage ride to a palace. Their wedding took place on May 19th 2018 St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with around 800 guests. Only Meghan’s mother Doring was attending the wedding, while her father was absent due to some health issues.

The Dress

For her Jamaican wedding, Meghan chose to wear a strapless dress, with a belt, similar to the one Kate Middleton wore for her evening reception. She didn’t have a veil.

For her wedding at Windsor, Meghan wore a sleek and modern wedding gown by Givenchy. She also had Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara and a 16.5-foot-long veil.

The Marriage

Trevor and Meghan divorced after only 18 months of marriage. It was rumoured that their divorce was mostly because of the TV show Suit. For the filming of the show Meghan had to live in Canada, while Trevor remained in Los Angeles. She once said that her decision to end marriage was out of the blue and it was finalised in August in 2013. Trevor is now happily married to Tracey Kurland and they have a daughter.

Harry and Meghan are still happily married and after their stepping out from Royal duties, they went to live in the USA. They have one son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and another baby girl on their way.