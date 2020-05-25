Where is the Iconic South Korean Singer PSY Today?

South Korean music sensation PSY, 42, became planetary famous seemingly in a matter of days back in 2012, thanks to his hit “Gangnam Style.” The music video became the first on YouTube to reach 1 billion views, and the rest is history. But where is PSY today?

At the moment, his hit has more than 3.6 billion views on the platform. He has 13.6 million subscribers, and his channel “officialpsy” accumulated over 7.6 billion views across all videos.

The wacky dance that came with the song became equally famous, and everyone was doing it. Park Jae-sang broke all the records with his success and popularity and has released several more hits since. However, in 2020, he is nowhere to be found.

Following his unreal rise in the music industry of the world, he removed himself from the scene and general media. However, he still works in music. Before “Gangnam Style” in 2012, he was slowly getting prominent with his songs and unique dance moves from as early as 2000. His career came to a slight halt due to his army service, but he came back in 2009.

Until 2012, he worked very hard on his career and became one of the first South Korean artists on the global scene. With his success, K-Pop was born, a genre that has birthed numerous solo and group musicians over the years. In 2013, he admitted that his immense fame negatively affected his life. He started drinking, and at one point said vodka was his best friend. He also reflected more and more on his hard childhood and the troubles with his father.

In 2013, he released his second biggest hit, “Gentleman,” which currently has over 1.3 billion views on YouTube. Considering his initial stardom was very hard and unrealistic to continue, he slowly started loosing fame and prominence, until he almost completely vanished from the scene. He lost weight and looks much slimmer in 2020.

Today, he spends time working hard on his “P Nation” record label and entertainment agency. Apart from him, members of the label include Crush, DAWN, HyunA, and Jessi, all popular and famous North Korean artists.