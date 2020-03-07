Shakira’s New Music Video Has Everything

Colombian music star Shakira, 43, has released a brand new music video for her hit “Me Gusta”, featuring Anuel AA. The colorful video has everything and it is worth breaking down closely.

Throughout the video, the pop star changes through several outfits, and has three different hairstyles. She goes blonde, black, and brunette, each time wearing something elaborate and full of color.

She can be seen in a short and tight blue dress and matching heels leaning on a bed, and in a pink top and skirt combo while lying on a kitchen counter. Furthermore, she is having dinner wearing a yellow outfit with lots of gold details, and an orange and purple combo while approaching the camera.

The song also has a tribute to the legendary Bob Marley track “Sweat”, also known as “A La La La La Long”. The music video dropped less than 24 hours ago, and it already has more than 3.1 million views and over 230,000 likes.