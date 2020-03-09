What Would These 13 Singers Look Like Today?

The world of music industry has sadly lost its fair share of major stars over the decades. For various different reasons, natural or not, the world lost dozens of musicians, singers and artists. The fans were left wondering what it would all look and feel like if they were alive today.

Prior to the rise of technology, it was hard to imagine what someone would look like if they were still alive. All we could do is fantasize and imagine, maybe draw. In the modern, contemporary world of today however, we have something better.

Famous photos of stars from when they were alive can be edited in such a way that gives us a rough glimpse into what they would look like in their later years. Such software and apps scan the face structure and condition, as well as the shape, size, and position of facial features, and gives us an estimated look of an aged person.

By doing this, pictures of these 13 music stars who left us were treated to a revival, and an aging makeover. Check it out below:

1. Selena Quintanilla (1971 – 1995)

2. Karen Carpenter (1950 – 1983)

3. Bob Marley (1945 – 1981)

4. Dennis Wilson (1944 – 1983)

5. Elvis Presley (1935 – 1977)

6. Jim Morrison (1943 – 1971)

7. Aaliyah (1979 – 2001)

8. Amy Winehouse (1983 – 2011)

9. Kurt Cobain (1967 – 1994)

10. Whitney Houston (1963 – 2012)

11. John Lennon (1940 – 1980)

12. Celia Cruz (1925 – 2003)

13. Freddie Mercury (1946 – 1991)