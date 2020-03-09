Amanda Bynes Breaks Engagement With Fiance She Met in AA After 3 Weeks Since the Proposal

Former teen star Amanda Bynes broke her engagement with her fiancé Paul Michael to whom she got engaged on Valentine’s day.

The 33-year-old actress boasted about the proposal three weeks ago on Instagram when she posted a picture of the diamond ring and revealed to her followers that she got engaged to the “love of my life”. She didn’t reveal immediately who the mystery man was but later introduced him as Paul Michael.

The couple met in AA meetings. But now, their romance is over, and Bynes deleted all of their joint photos from her Instagram account. Also, in a recent picture, she posed without the ring on her finger.

Read Also: Amanda Bynes Is Engaged

Michael has confirmed to In Touch Weekly that they have broken up but that he remained on good terms with the actress.

“I love her though, she’s my best friend”, he stated.

Recently, media outlets reported that Amanda’s mother didn’t approve of her daughter’s engagement, even though she hasn’t met Michael.

“Amanda’s mother is her conservator, and we’re told Amanda cannot get married without her conservator’s consent”, TMZ wrote at the time.

Image source: InstagramBynes still has a legal guardian who is appointed to her by a judge because the former actress is considered to have specific limitations due to her liquor addiction and bipolar disorder.

Amanda Bynes is sober for a year now, which she announced on her Instagram profile. “Celebrating being sober a year and two months!”, she captioned the pictures in which she is posing with two male friends.