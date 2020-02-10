A Heartbreaking Video of Kobe Bryant Helping Gigi to Make Her First Shot Appears!

The world still can’t cope with the fact that one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant passed away. Kobe and his daughter Gianna died on January 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, with seven other passengers.

Recently, the first results of the investigation were announced, as well as a memorial service date. The service will take place on February 24 at the Staples Center.

In the meantime, on social media appeared a heartbreaking video of Kobe Bryant helping little Gigi to score the first shot in her life. In the video, Kobe picks up Gigi and brings her close to the rim, after which little Gianna successfully makes her first shot.

The 13-year-old Gianna Bryant was a prodigiously talented basketball player, and she hoped to become a professional one day.