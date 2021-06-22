Usain Bolt Welcomes Twins to The World After Keeping Birth a Secret

Usain Bolt knows how to make an entrance, in addition to knowing how to end a race. So, it’s no wonder he decided to break the big news on father’s day. The famed runner announced on an Instagram post, that he and partner Kasi Bennett welcomed twins to this world. As it could have been expected one of the twins carries a supreme name, Thunder, while the other one is named Saint Leo. You can already tell which one was named by the Jamaican sprinter.

The pair, Bolt and Bennett have been together for six years, and they already have one child together- a daughter named Olympia. Before breaking the news of the new arrival in the Bolt family, the pair decided to keep it a secret. It wasn’t until we saw his latest Instagram post that it was evident that his family now counts more members. Kasi, who is a businesswoman, also shared the news on social media, congratulating Usain the Father’s day and calling him the greatest daddy.

Bolt, who is 34 is a sprinting legend, and one of the most prestigious citizens of Jamaica, so it’s no wonder that the news of the birth of his first child, Olympia were broken down by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Back in 2020, the PM wrote: “’Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl.”

Just last year, the news of the birth was expected as the pair spoke about it in length on Instagram. After giving birth to their first daughter, Kasi was eager to share as much about her pregnancy and labor as she could. Because of this, we had photos of her ultrasound, labor, and the voyage she underwent before pregnancy on social media. In one of her Instagram stories, Kasi wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing man. Our little girl is blessed to call you daddy. We love you more than a single day could convey. The trip that gave us our biggest blessing.”

This is amazing to see, that a man that made such a mark on sports is having everything lined up in his private life. For all of you who are not aware he is the only many to hold gold medals in three consecutive Olympics in 100m and 200m races. Thanks to his doings in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics he is widely considered to be the greatest sprinters of all time. His career abruptly ended in 2017, when he finished the final race in the London World Championship injured when he pulled a hamstring.

Just before his firstborn came to life, he spoke about his children and what would he wished for their careers:” That’s going to be hard for my kid. If they want to do it, I’m fine with it. But initially, I’m going to say don’t do it, because I know the pressure that will come along with it.”

It is funny seeing Bolt speaking about pressure, considering how dominant of a racer he was back in the day. In his prime Usain was known for finishing his races by slowing down and turning back looking at his opponents while at the same time breaking down world records. But, as a father of three, still young children, he has a lot of time ahead of him before it’s a moment for his offspring to decide on their future career. We are sure, some of them are going to be eager to at least come close to some of the records their father set on the track.