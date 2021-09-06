Top 7 War-Centered Movies Available on Netflix

Netflix is super popular, and with a reason – there’s a little bit for everyone. It doesn’t matter which genre you love, you’ll find what you’re looking for. We’re here to recommend some excellent war movies that are available on this platform. This platform decided to cover a lot of ground with these movies so we’re going to present to you only the best ones. Tells what you think, or even better, add your favorites in the comments, and we’re expanding the list once we see your suggestions.

The King

Younger audience things of Iraq or Afghanistan when we say war. But, we’ll start this list with an epic movie. The King is amazing on many levels, starting from production, cast ensemble, and all the way to the final product. The film draws inspiration from Henriad, which is a piece written by William Shakespeare. This piece is set in the 15th century and it revolves around Young Henry V. It stars Robert Pattison and Sean Harris.

Mosul

Here, we jump straight to more recent events. Mosul was released in 2019, and it is available on Netflix since last year. It covers events recorded in recent history and is mostly focused on the Battle of Mosul which took place in 2016. It is one of the better movies centered around war incidents in the Middle East. The action sequences are brilliant, but many fans will disregard this due to the fact the original language for this film is Arabic. So, yes, you’ll need subtitles. Also, the movie stars amazing Waleed Elgadi and Hayat Kamille.

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Like many other great war pieces, this one is set in the biggest war of them all, World War II. It is not an action flick but is rather focused on the victims of the unfortunate events. It is based on the accounts collected by Spanish photographer Francisco Boix. This drama covers the events that occurred in the concentration camps created by Germans for Jews, Slavic people, and Roma. This movie came out in 2018 and it stars Mario Casas, Macarena Gómez, and Alain Hernández. Yes, it is a Spanish movie, so you can expect it to be quite brutal.

The Outpost

The Outpost will suit the younger audience better as it is focused on more recent events. It is based on real events that happened during the Afghanistan war. The events were first described in a book by Jake Tapper titled The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor. The film was released on Netflix last year in July. It is focused on the bravery of American soldiers fighting in the Afghan war, in a situation when they were outnumbered by the enemy. It stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy, Cory Hardrict, and Milo Gibson.

Da 5 Bloods

This is an interesting story focused on Vietnam War. This war is the one that features the most in American films, but this one takes a different view of the events, and it has an amazing side story, besides the war. Behind the scenes, we have Spike Lee which tells a lot by itself. The crew is even better with names such as Jean Reno, Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors. The film is praised in many aspects with critics positively focused on themes, action, and the performance of the actors. The movie also focuses on PTSD and the mental health of individuals who were engaged in wars.

Outlaw King

Chris Pine does an amazing job in this piece, where he portraits Robert the Bruce, the crowned king of Scotland. The film is centered on his attempts to regain the throne after he was exiled. To do this, he forms a group of outlaws who would back him up in his attempts. This is a classic story of assembling a team of friends who strive for a goal that unites them. The rest of the cast consists of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Sam Spruell, Tony Curran, Callan Mulvey, and James Cosmo.

The Pianist

We’ll round up this list with one of the best war films of all time. Yes, Roman Polanski is now an afterthought in the eyes of the public, but The Pianist is a masterpiece. Adrien Brody plays the main character in a role that brought him Academy Award. The film is centered on the dreadful events of war-torn Poland occupied y Nazi forces. Of course, this movie is not recommended if you have a sensitive stomach, or any part of your body as this masterpiece hits every nerve.