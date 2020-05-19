Tom Brady Workouts as Buccaneer For The First Time

NEW YORK POST – 05/19/2020: The NFL season trajectory was changed the moment coronavirus pandemic started. It happened in all spheres of life, and football is no different. But, one man couldn’t be stopped from working out by the ongoing pandemic. The man in question is a six-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady.



Former New England Patriot was filmed working out with his new teammates. Brady and eight of his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates were working out at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa. The Tampa Bay Times first reported the news of this throwing session.

Next to Tom Brady, there was his current catching corps. This elite group, among others, includes wide receiver Mike Evans, tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, running back Dare Ogunbowale and center Ryan Jensen. After they completed their workout, the group enjoyed a lengthy conversation.

Tom Brady is known as a hard worker, and this is witnessed by him getting in touch with his new teammates. Berkeley Prep is currently closed, but Buccaneers got permission to use the facilities.

This comes as good news, as a few weeks ago, Brady was interrupted during the workout in a public park, which was closed due to coronavirus.

Former Patriot started on the wrong foot his life in Tampa, but that changed quickly. Talking about his life in Florida, Brady said: “I’m so happy to be in Tampa Bay. And I wanted to say thank you guys for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms — outside of getting kicked out of a park the other day. I’m so excited to be a Buc!”

Source: nypost.com