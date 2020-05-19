Gwyneth Paltrow’s Mirror-Image Daughter Turns 16

Apple Martin, the daughter of Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, and her husband and lead singer of “Coldplay” Chris Martin, 43, has turned 16 years old. She has never looked more like her star mother than now.



Paltrow said that her daughter is very intelligent and hardworking. The proud mother has shared a photo of her to her Instagram account where she has 7.1 million followers.

Her teenage daughter posed on a couch in their living room, wearing a sweet floral summer dress. Her blonde hair is her trademark, just like her mother’s. She was all smiles in all three photos from the slideshow. The post gained over 584,000 likes and nearly 6,000 comment.

Read Also: Gwyneth Paltrow Throws a Makeup Free Party in LA

The fans praised the young star in the making, claiming she has what it takes to become a model. It is obvious that she loves to pose for snaps so modeling may very well be her career path.

Paltrow wrote a lengthy and emotional caption below the photo:

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything.”

Gwyneth and Chris married in 2003, and she gave birth to Apple in 2004. In 2006, their second child arrived, a son whom they named Moses. He resembles both his mom and his dad.