NFL Superstar Tom Brady Donates 10 Million Meals

One of the greatest athletes of all times, Tom Brady, 42, has partnered with Wheels Up and supported their #MealsUp initiative, and donated 10 million meals to Feeding America to help those most affected during these hard times.

Brady is the latest among dozens of athletes, singers, actors, and other celebrities who have come fort and helped others amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feeding America thanked him for this generous gift, and said, “Such an amazing gift! Thank you, Tom, for helping us get much-needed meals to our neighbors during this uncertain time.”

Brady went to Twitter to reveal the news of this amazing gesture, where many of his fans thanked him and said how important it is to recognize people’s needs today.

Proud to partner with @WheelsUp for their #MealsUp Initiative to supply 10 million meals to @FeedingAmerica. https://t.co/Pa4ctCEF1G — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 2, 2020

Brady has recently left the New England Patriots, the NFL team with who he won 6 Super Bowls, and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.