Donald Trump Admits He’s Using Hydroxychloroquine

BBC – 05/19/2020: Donald Trump is using an unproven drug to keep himself safe from coronavirus. Yes, we are talking about hydroxychloroquine that was endorsed by POTUS on more than one occasion. Health officials claim that this is not a safe way to ward off COVID-19.



Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat lupus and malaria, but POTUS believes it helps with COVID-19. This is what he said to reporters during one of his pressers: “I’m taking it for about a week and a half now, and I’m still here, I’m still here.”

There is no firm evidence that this medicine can cure coronavirus. What it can do is cause heart problems. POTUS should be worried about this side effect considering his fragile age.

Donald Trump talked with reporters about the issues surrounding restaurant owners and those who work in them. Because of this, it was strange when he announced that he is using hydroxychloroquine as a precaution for coronavirus.

Talking about this medicine, President Trump said: “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the frontline workers before you catch it, the frontline workers, many, many are taking it. I happen to be taking it.”

Donald Trump was asked why he is taking this drug and whether he has any evidence supporting the claim that hydroxychloroquine could help with COVID-19. POTUS always had a prepared answer: “Here’s my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it. I’ve heard a lot of good stories [about hydroxychloroquine], and if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right, I’m not going to get hurt by it.”

The use of this medicine by Mr. President was somehow approved by the White House doctor Dr. Sean Conley, who said: “After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

Source: bbc.com