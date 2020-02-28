CelebritiesSeries

Sofia Vergara: New Beginnings

by Karolina Novosadjanka
The famous “Modern Family” star, Sofia Vergara, announced joining the highly recognized reality series for its upcoming season, 15th in a row. America’s Got Talent judge chairs will be filled, besides Sofia Vergara, by Heidi Klum, who is returning to the series after two years. The two will join the well-known judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell, as well as host Terry Crews.

“This is a new and exciting next chapter for me, and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!” said Vergara.

Vergara recently posted a photo taken while filming the Emmy-winning ABC comedy series last set, captioning,” I will never forget this set, these people, there were only good times. Thank you! Modern Family❤️❤️ Thank you, Gloria Pritchett🎬 “. The “Modern Family” is currently airing its 11th season, which is also a final season.

My Modern Familyyyyy❤️❤️❤️

