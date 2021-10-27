This is How Once The World’s Most Desirable Woman Looks Today

From our title, you probably can’t tell who are we talking about. The lady in question is no other than actress Shelley Long, whose last big role includes the one in Modern Family. TV show After a long hiatus from the public she was finally spotted in Los Angeles, taking a walk with her pet Chihuahua.

The 72-year old is taking her life seriously, which we can see from her hiding from the public eye. But for this stroll, she decided not to feel any pressure. This can be seen from the fact she walked the streets of LA on her own with her pet Chihuahua. For this rare photo session, she decides to wear a simple outfit. The photographer caught her wearing cuffed gray pants, a blue shirt, a gray jacket, and Nike sneakers. Her long blue hair was over her shoulders, and she also sported a pair of glasses.

During the walk, she made a stop to rest on a bench, while her dog was walking around. The interesting fact is that this is one of her super rare public appearances. According to Daily Mail, this is the first time she’s been publicly photographed since early 2019. Once she entered the late stadium of her life, she decided to lead a life far away from the public eye.

Her career is long and well-established as Long started back in the 80s in a show titled Cheers where she played the titular character, Diane Chambers. Shelley was tied to the show regularly until 1987 when she stopped being a regular and only made a sporadic appearance from thereon. The show was quite a hit for years being on-air from 1982-1993 thanks to the names such as Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, Kelsey Grammer, and Kirstie Alley.

As we already mentioned, her most recent appearance dates back to the Modern Family where she played DeDe Pritchett. While most fans don’t remember her from her glory days, she was a guest star on Modern Family from 2009-2018. In that time frame, she made appearances in eight episodes. Since 2018 she didn’t participate in any project, leading us to believe that she’s now retired.

Considering that she was nowhere to be seen in the last two years, there’s no reason to think otherwise. Last two years she was mostly spending on her $1.3 million Los Angeles apartment. The interesting fact is that not even her neighbors at Pacific Palisades have seen her in that time frame.

Regarding her personal life, Long was married two times and divorced the same amount of times. Her first marriage was to Ken Solomon and they tied the knot and divorced in the 70s. She later married Bruce Tyson in 1981, only to divorce him in 2004. Long shares a daughter named Juliana with Tyson. Not else much is known about her personal life at the moment as she is keeping things to herself, which is evident by her incognito mode which she can keep on for years it would seem. We can only hope to see her more in the coming months and years, as she certainly has much more to give.