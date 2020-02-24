“Modern Family” Star Ariel Winter Doesn’t Look Like a Geek in Real Life

The “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland, 29, said goodbye to her co-stars on Sunday with an emotional post on Instagram. The actress posted photos with Ariel Winter, 22, who plays her younger sister in the sitcom, and with Nolan Gould, 21, who has a role of her younger brother.

“I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor. We’ll always be Dunphys, and we’ll always have each other,” Sarah wrote. On February 22, the last episode of this famous TV show was filmed.

Although Hyland pointed out that she and Ariel had the same dress, fans noted that this was not exactly the case. Namely, Ariel’s dress was much shorter and more transparent, which has been the subject of debate.

One of Hyland’s followers asked: “What’s up with Ariel winters outfit tho?”, and another added: “Literally, the stylists on set must have had such a job trying to make Aerial look nerdy they deserve an award”.

“Ariel is beautiful, but that dress combination is more for a st*ip club or a surprise for a boyfriend,” one of the comments read.

However, most of the “Modern Family” fans stated that both actresses are beautiful and that they will miss the show. “It’s hard for me to accept,” one of them wrote, and another added: “I love the Dunphy family.”

By the way, Ariel Winter is already recognizable for her provocative outfits, and she also recently revealed that she underwent breast reduction surgery.