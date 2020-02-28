Who Wore It Better – Rihanna or Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj shows off a stunning outfit for carnival in Trinidad. Her ocean-blue bikini leaves a little to the imagination.

She also posted some images from the carnival where you can see her having fun with her fans and enjoying this event.

The 37-year-old rapper showed us how it looks when the famous Barbie rapper does a little dancing. In her Instagram post caption, Nicki asked her fans to meet her on Tribe truck.

You cannot forget when Rihanna broke the internet three years ago by sharing a gorgeous snap of her Barbados carnival outfit.

Barbadian star was attacked with bad comments, being called fat and a liar for posting a photoshopped picture of herself. Riri’s biggest fans defended her by posting her photographs, which were not photoshopped with a big hope to build a positive body image, not just for her, but for all the women worldwide.

Who do you think wore it better?