CelebritiesStyle

Who Wore It Better – Rihanna or Nicki Minaj?

by Karolina Novosadjanka
by Karolina Novosadjanka

Nicki Minaj shows off a stunning outfit for carnival in Trinidad. Her ocean-blue bikini leaves a little to the imagination.

Image source: redd.it

View this post on Instagram

Trini to di 🦴

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

She also posted some images from the carnival where you can see her having fun with her fans and enjoying this event.

View this post on Instagram

Proud Trini 🇹🇹

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

The 37-year-old rapper showed us how it looks when the famous Barbie rapper does a little dancing. In her Instagram post caption, Nicki asked her fans to meet her on Tribe truck.

Read Also: Nicki Minaj Stuns in a Light Blue Carnival Costume

You cannot forget when Rihanna broke the internet three years ago by sharing a gorgeous snap of her Barbados carnival outfit.

Image source: Instagram

Barbadian star was attacked with bad comments, being called fat and a liar for posting a photoshopped picture of herself. Riri’s biggest fans defended her by posting her photographs, which were not photoshopped with a big hope to build a positive body image, not just for her, but for all the women worldwide.

Image source: Instagram

Who do you think wore it better?

Jennifer Lopez Shows off Her Natural Hair

Sofia Vergara: New Beginnings

Pierce Brosnan’s Son Turns 19: Fans Ask If He Will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
27 ⁄ 3 =


Avatar

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy