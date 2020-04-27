Offset’s Baby Mama Throws Shade at Cardi B: “You Can’t Get Rid of Me, B***h”

Offset’s ex Nicole Algarine, better known as Shya L’Amour, again shades Cardi B on social media. The mother of Offset’s 4-year-old daughter recently shared an interesting TikTok video.

Shya played an audio snippet of Nicki Minaj’s 2018 CRWN interview in which she gives some thought on people in the “industry” who “tried to end her career”.

“You can’t get rid of me, b***h! I’m not going nowhere. I’m not going no f**king where”, L’amour repeated in the video after Minaj. She wrote over the video: “When everybody in his ear trying to convince him to leave you alone”.

This TikTok video appeared after Shya accused Offset of withdrawing child support for their daughter Kalea after she refused to have s*x with him. Recently, L’amour also revealed that allegedly Cardi B is threatening her over and over again.

“I came to her privately and respectfully, and she still came to disrespect me and talked about how she’s gonna smack me. That was your second time threatening me”, Shya explained.

But that wasn’t the end. Shya attacked both Cardi B and Offset, saying they are “disrespectful and stupid.”

“How can you be respectful? It’s like talking to a f***ing wall, man, you people slow. Why do you feel like somebody owe you something? Why do you feel so entitled? I don’t owe you s**t”, she said.