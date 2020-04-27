Celebrities

“Jersey Shore” Star DJ Pauly D Is Unrecognizable

by Tracy Finke
DJ Pauly D shared a selfie on Twitter that shocked the Internet. The “Jersey Shore” star showed off his beard while looking seductively at the camera. “Quarantine beard”, he captioned the photo.

Social media users were stunned by his appearance, noting that he is unrecognizable. Some admitted that they had mistaken him for his lookalike.

Image source: aceshowbiz.com

“I was about to say ‘hahaha, this person looks like Pauly D,’ but it really is just Pauly D looking like someone pretending to be Pauly D”, one of them wrote. “Idk who you are, but if you don’t give Pauly D his phone back”, another tweet read.

Others had a suggestion on who reality star resembles. “Why does Pauly D look like Ronnie dressed up as Pauly D”. “Oh my god, the government killed Pauly D and cloned him!!”, someone joked in a tweet.

Pauly is currently in self-isolation, where he, for instance, plays music for his followers.

Tracy Finke

