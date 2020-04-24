Instagram Star Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Profile

The rapper Offset has found himself in the center of another scandal. The Migos member has been accused of cheating his wife Cardi B after he got caught stalking the Instagram model’s posts. The model, Miida Brea, revealed her biggest fan when she posted a screenshot that served as proof.

Milda soon regretted her decision after she got under the media spotlight. She revealed on Instagram that she didn’t want to expose Offset in that way. “This was sent to me this morning & wow it’s not like that smh & im not even 20 tf”.

In another post, Brea admitted that she is scared of rapper Cardi B and that she might do something to her when she finds out. “Let me tell her it’s not like that”, she captioned the post.

One of her followers tagged Cardi and said that it was “ridiculous”. The Instagram model then said: “I wrote her cause it’s not like that”.

Offset still didn’t comment on this news.