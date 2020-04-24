Celebrities

Instagram Star Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Profile

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

The rapper Offset has found himself in the center of another scandal. The Migos member has been accused of cheating his wife Cardi B after he got caught stalking the Instagram model’s posts. The model, Miida Brea, revealed her biggest fan when she posted a screenshot that served as proof.

Image source: aceshowbiz.com

Milda soon regretted her decision after she got under the media spotlight. She revealed on Instagram that she didn’t want to expose Offset in that way. “This was sent to me this morning & wow it’s not like that smh & im not even 20 tf”.

Image source: Instagram

In another post, Brea admitted that she is scared of rapper Cardi B and that she might do something to her when she finds out. “Let me tell her it’s not like that”, she captioned the post.

One of her followers tagged Cardi and said that it was “ridiculous”. The Instagram model then said: “I wrote her cause it’s not like that”.

Read Also: Offset Cuts Child Support After His Baby Mama Refuses to Have S*x With Him

Image source: redcarpet-fashionawards.com, Instagram

Offset still didn’t comment on this news.

Read Also: Cardi B Reveals What Will Happen to Offset If He Cheats Her Again!

View this post on Instagram

Daddy can you take me online shopping ?

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Demi Rose Shares a Racy Cleavage Look

Jojo Babie’s Treasure Hunt: Find the X!

Jojo Babie Shows off Her Curves in a Tiny Yellow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
22 − 11 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy