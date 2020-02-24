Serena Williams Proves It Is Hard to Be a Working Mom

One of the best tennis players ever, Serena Williams, 38, and her husband Alexis Ohanian have a daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. The little one is only two years old so she still needs a lot of attention from the pair.

The tennis star is a clear example of how hard it can be to be a working mom. On her Instagram page where she has over 12.1 million followers, Williams posted a photo while sitting in a vehicle, holding her daughter as she sleeps on her mom’ shoulder.

The caption reads the following:

Currently, the photo has more than 570,000 likes and nearly 9,000 comments. Some of her fans shared heartwarming comments, including “Thank you for this! Feeling it extra hard today being a working mom,” and “Thank your bringing some realness to this very superficial World we live in.”

In an interview last year, the tennis player had an interview with E! News in which she touched on being a mom.

“I’m always trying to ask everyone else, how do they balance? Because I’m not sure if I’m doing a good job. I’m just trying to do the best that I can. I’m a perfectionist, so I tend to second-guess myself a lot.

But I’m trying to just be confident in that. For me it’s my first time around being a mom and I kinda beat myself up over everything. I missed her first steps an that was really hard for me but it’s not like she walked every day that first step day, so OK, I kind of got to see them even though I didn’t. So that was really cool. I still kinda go back and look at those videos.”