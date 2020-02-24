Celebrities

Quentin Tarantino Becomes a Father at 57

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

For the first time in his life, famous Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, 57, has become a father. His wife Daniella Pick, 36, gave birth to their first child in Israel.

The pair became parents on Saturday, February 22, in Tel Aviv, Pick’s hometown. This is why they decided to have the baby delivered there. The name of the child is not yet familiar, but it is rumored they have a son.

source:instagram.com

Since last November, the two have been renting an apartment in Israel, expecting the birth to happen in February. They can now move back to their Beverly Hills home.

source:imdb.com

Pick and Tarantino met in 2007, and were engaged in 2017. Their wedding took place in November of 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wedding day! ❤️ Ph by @curtisdahl exclusive for @people Crown by @kerenwolf

A post shared by Dana Harel (@danahareldesign) on

Serena Williams Proves It Is Hard to Be a Working...

Kanye West Is Being a Jerk Again to Kim Kardashian

Lisa Marie Presley Reveals Details From Her Marriage to Michael...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
30 ⁄ 10 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy