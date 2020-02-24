Quentin Tarantino Becomes a Father at 57

For the first time in his life, famous Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, 57, has become a father. His wife Daniella Pick, 36, gave birth to their first child in Israel.

The pair became parents on Saturday, February 22, in Tel Aviv, Pick’s hometown. This is why they decided to have the baby delivered there. The name of the child is not yet familiar, but it is rumored they have a son.

Since last November, the two have been renting an apartment in Israel, expecting the birth to happen in February. They can now move back to their Beverly Hills home.

Pick and Tarantino met in 2007, and were engaged in 2017. Their wedding took place in November of 2018.