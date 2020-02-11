Selena Gomez Starts Her Own Makeup Line

American singer and actress Selena Gomez, 27, announced on her Instagram profile that she is starting her own beauty line. Namely, she will make makeup under the Rare Beauty brand. She will be selling it at Sephora stores and online, starting this summer. In the revelation video, she described her new endeavor as a “really exciting and very special.”

“I am launching my own beauty brand and it is called Rare Beauty. This is something I started working on two years ago. I found the right partners and the right team…and it’s important to me because I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable.”

She mentioned the pressure some people feel regarding how they look and using certain products, and said that will not be how Rare Beauty operates.

“It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle. I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It’s [Rare Beauty] meant to be enjoyed, it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves.”

She continued:

“The line is going to be at every Sephora store, and we will go globally next year. There’s lots and lots of other things I want to share with you guys, but we’re going to share them within a few months. A lot of what’s coming up is going to be in participation with you guys. I want your help to build the brand because I want it to be real [with] real stories and real people and just a place where people can feel like they’re in a community. Where they don’t feel pressure to look like anything but themselves.”

The official page of the brand is her Revival Tour Instagram profile. Fans first noticed the change to “rarebeauty”, after which she took down the old tour photos just before the announcement. Right now, there are three posts including some of her quotes, one of which is “You are not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment.”

Another is “Our founder @selenagomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations that are impossible to achieve. @rarebeauty is about accepting who you are–and finding the beauty in your imperfections.”

The page currently has 1.1 million followers, and Rarebeauty.com is also now live.

Last month, Gomez said she would expand onto new frontiers. “The thing I’m most excited about is to be able to do things that I’ve always dreamed of. I have a few things coming out this summer that I’m excited about that will be me stepping into another lane. Nothing I can say right now but I’m really excited, it’s going to be a great year for me.” Now we now exactly what she meant!

In August of 2019, Selena filed trademarks for many different beauty products. including “fragrances, perfumes, colognes, aftershaves, cosmetics, cosmetic preparations, body care preparations, skincare preparations, hair care preparations, soaps, moisturizers, incense, nail preparations, beauty products, and essential oils.” This gives us a clear insight into what Rare Beauty line will offer. It seems like fans and customers have a lot to look forward to in the coming months!