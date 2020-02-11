Celebrities

Does Lindsay Lohan Have a New Boyfriend?

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Actress Lindsay Lohan, 33, is allegedly romantically involved with a new boyfriend, as her fresh new Instagram post suggested. She posted that she has a new boyfriend, but has since deleted the interesting post.

source:pagesix.com

It was a photo of the actress with a group of friends at a music festival in Dubai, UAE. The caption read, “lovely night with sister and my boyfriend Bader❤️. such a magical night.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😄

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

The man in question is Bader Shammas, and he was seen in the photo standing right next to Lohan. His own Instagram profile is set to private so it is somewhat harder to learn about his posts, but it is known that Lindsey is one of his followers.

source:instagram.com

5 Celebrities Who Allegedly Dated Their Cousins

Adele Can’t Stop Making Waves With Her Skinny Look!

Demi Rose Shares Vacation Photos in the Tiniest Bikini Ever!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
5 + 21 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy