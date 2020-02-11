Does Lindsay Lohan Have a New Boyfriend?

Actress Lindsay Lohan, 33, is allegedly romantically involved with a new boyfriend, as her fresh new Instagram post suggested. She posted that she has a new boyfriend, but has since deleted the interesting post.

It was a photo of the actress with a group of friends at a music festival in Dubai, UAE. The caption read, “lovely night with sister and my boyfriend Bader❤️. such a magical night.”

View this post on Instagram 😄 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 6, 2020 at 11:06pm PST

The man in question is Bader Shammas, and he was seen in the photo standing right next to Lohan. His own Instagram profile is set to private so it is somewhat harder to learn about his posts, but it is known that Lindsey is one of his followers.