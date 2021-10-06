Disney Channel Stars That Hated Each Other

Not all Disney stars’ friendships passed the test of real-life challenges. While some managed to patch things up, others stayed estranged. Here are some of the biggest feuds among the Mickey Mouse crews.

Zendaya and Demi Lovato

In 2011, Zendaya was part of the Disney show “Shake it up”. In one episode, the joke was made about eating disorders which raised an eyebrow of Demi Lovato. She took it to Twitter, expressing her opinion on anorexia, lashing at the show and at Zendaya personally. Lovato openly talked about her personal struggles with body image while being a part of the Disney stars. “I find it really funny how a company can lose one of its actresses’ from the pressures of an eating disorder, and still make a joke about it”, Lovato Tweeted.

Jake T. Austin and Selena Gomez

“Wizards of Waverly Place” premiered in 2007 featuring up-and-coming stars, Selena Gomez and Jake T. Austin. Five years later, in 2012, Selena decided it’s time to move on to some more mature projects, her co-star was not happy about it. Jake expressed his fury on Twitter, saying: “When an artist’s definition of growing with their fans is creating content they’re not even allowed to see”. Sounds like Jake is a bit jealous about Gomez’s newfound fame.

Debby Ryan and Skai Jackson

On the set of “Jessie” that ran from 2011 till 2015, Debby Ryan and Skai Jackson seemed to be close pals. However, behind the scenes the feud was brewing. When asked on Twitter about the rumors that she is bullying Debby, Skai replied: “It’s actually the other way around”. Ryan responded with a well-mannered remark saying that she “will not make any comments about her co-workers”.

Dylan Sprouse and Joe Jonas

Dylan and Cole Sprouse, as well as the Jonas brothers, made a breakthrough thanks to the Disney network. Still, it seems that Joe Jonas found that they were “robbed of choice of creativity”, which Dylan Sprouse called “BS”. Sprouse twin said that they confronted Disney producers numerous times without a problem. The feud died down and both moved on with bigger projects.

Raven-Symone and The Cheetah Girls

In 2003, The Cheetah Girls aired as a show about the band made out of four girls touring the world and making a name for themselves as a group. However, it quickly became clear that Raven Symone was the superstar, while the other three were just riding on her tail. It was the perfect recipe for a breakup, and the girls split never to talk about the feud.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus

The feud begin when Selena was guest-starring in Hanna Montana. The two didn’t get along on set and off the set. The fight broke out when Miley broke up with Nick Jonas in 2008, who went straight to Selena. That same year, Cyrus performed the song “F— you” holding a cardboard cutout of Selena. In 2016, Gomez claimed that there wasn’t any feud, just the two teenage girls liking the same boy.

Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel

“High School Musical” was a huge franchise in the early 2000s. More than a decade later, Tisdale talked about the two actually not being close friends at all. Ashley said that they literally hated each other. However, that laughed it off and moved on while staying on good terms.

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment

The on-screen best friends, Hanna Montana and Lilly Truscott didn’t mirror the relationship in real life. The two teenage stars had a strenuous bond off-screen, with Cyrus becoming a huge pop star outside of the show, while Osment was left in her shadow. As of today, Miley and Emily did not patch things up.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato

In 2008 and 2009, Selema and Demi were thick as thieves. Two friends were inseparable, doing many joined projects for Disney. However, in 2010, a new star showed up – Taylor Swift. Selena and Taylor started hanging out more often becoming close friends which created a rift between old pals, Gomez and Lovato. The two reconciled since then, claiming that it was just a phase in their friendship.

Bella Thorne and Zendaya

In Disney’s “Shake it up” show, the two young actresses were sharing almost every scene where they were put against each other. The competitiveness spilled over on the real-life where Thorne and Zendaya were trying but unable to form any kind of friendship. The girls had a hard time separating the fantasy life in the show from the real one off-screen. There wasn’t any feud, but the animosity was ever-present on the set. Bella and Zendaya never repaired the damage between them and continued their separate careers without contact.