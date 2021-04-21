22 Rarely Published Photos of Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly was both a Princess and a Diva. Before she married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956, she was an actress who played in many significant movies, such as The Country Girl and High Society.

After marrying the Prince, she resigned from acting and dedicated her life to Royal duties even though she was quite sad because of that.

The Prince and Princess of Monaco had three children, one of which is a reigning Prince of Monaco. She dedicated her work to charities, children’s rights, and young artists through her foundations.

She died in a car accident, after suffering a heart attack. Her funeral was attended by many famous people, including Princess Diana, with whom she shared a special bond.

It is widely known about her life and work as she was a public figure, but there are some photos before her marriage that can be rarely seen in public. They are showing Grace as a young, cheerful girl with big dreams and hopes.

Here are the 20 most beautiful and rarely seen photos.

Baby Grace

Grace was quite photogenic even when she was a little baby. Here is one of her rare photos as a baby.

Teen Age

The gracious beauty of a nineteen-year-old Grace, posing for a portrait.

Birthday Party

Grace received this lovely cake for her 24th birthday at the set of Rear Window.

Hitchcock Movie

On a set for her first Hitchcock movie with her co-star Robert Cummings.

At Kelly’s

Grace enjoying some fun time with a friend at her house, after filming four movies in only one year.

Tea time

In the breaks from filming, Grace enjoyed drinking her tea. Even when not posing, she managed to look gorgeous.

Animal Lover

Tea wasn’t the only thing she liked to do when taking a break. We can see she was an animal lover, feeding this cute donkey.

Taking Photos

She really loved taking photos of nature, animals, and her friends. Here is her taking a photo of Françoise Arnoul. This photo was taken by Edward Quinn in Cannes 1955.

An Academy Award

Grace won the Academy Award for her role in the movie The Country Girl.

Friendly Chat

Alfred Hitchcock and his wife Alma Reville enjoying some time with Grace on set. She played in three Hitchcock movies.

Maid of Honor

At her sister’s wedding, Grace was serving as a maid of honor. What a proud moment.

Royal Palace

This photo was taken just before she met Prince Rainier for the first time. She never thought that would be her home one day.

Cannes Film Festival

Kelly went to explore the dock and take some photos when she was in Cannes, just before the ceremony of the annual award started.

Throwing flowers

Also at the Cannes festival, Grace was throwing flowers to her fans.

With Co-stars

Grace sharing a laugh with her co-stars Frank Sinatra, Celeste Holm, and Bing Crosby on the set of the High Society.

At The Oscar’s

Kelly and Audrey Hepburn at the Oscars in 1956, waiting to go on stage.

The Engagement Ring

A photo of Prince Rainier and Grace showing a 10.48-carat engagement ring to her parents.

Leaving Hollywood

After the announcement that she will become a Princess of Monaco, Grace had to say goodbye to acting and Hollywood.

Last Preparations

Packing her belongings in her final days in America.

Pre-wedding Engagements

Just before she was about to wed the Prince, Kelly was in a Royal engagement where she was meeting the people of Monaco.

Wedding Day

Newlyweds Prince and Princess of Monaco.

Wave for the Crowd

The new Princess waving to the people of Monaco.