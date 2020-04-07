Celebrities

Rod Stewart and His 26y Younger Wife Enjoy the Beach During Coronavirus Pandemic

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Legendary singer Rod Stewart, 75, who became famous in the ’70s, seized the opportunity for a day by the sea in Florida before U.S. authorities ordered the closure of beaches, as they did in other states.

Image source: profimedia.com

Rod was seen in West Palm Beach with his wife, former model Penny Lancaster, 49, and their sons, Aiden, 9, and Alistair, 14. The singer’s children from his last marriage, Sean (39) and Ruby (33), also were enjoying the sun with them.

Image source: profimedia.com

While Stewart’s children enjoyed swimming and surfing, and his wife walked the beach in a revealing pink outfit, he set up a beach chair and relaxed on a beautiful day.

Read Also: Former Model Gisele Bündchen Spotted at the Beach with her Daughter

Image source: hindi2news.com

The singer was seen buying a surfboard with his son Alistair last week, and after leaving the store, they both disinfected their hands.

Image source: mirror.co.uk

By the way, Rod Stewart planned a major world tour this year from July to November, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is unknown if he will have any concert.

Read Also: Influencer Goes to Hamptons Instead in Isolation After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Rich Kids Crying Over Isolation in Their Luxury Mansions

Trump And Pence Believe Coronavirus Pandemic is Stabilizing!

Donald Trump Reacts to Queen’s Coronavirus Address!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
30 ⁄ 6 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy