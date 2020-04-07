Rod Stewart and His 26y Younger Wife Enjoy the Beach During Coronavirus Pandemic

Legendary singer Rod Stewart, 75, who became famous in the ’70s, seized the opportunity for a day by the sea in Florida before U.S. authorities ordered the closure of beaches, as they did in other states.

Rod was seen in West Palm Beach with his wife, former model Penny Lancaster, 49, and their sons, Aiden, 9, and Alistair, 14. The singer’s children from his last marriage, Sean (39) and Ruby (33), also were enjoying the sun with them.

While Stewart’s children enjoyed swimming and surfing, and his wife walked the beach in a revealing pink outfit, he set up a beach chair and relaxed on a beautiful day.

Read Also: Former Model Gisele Bündchen Spotted at the Beach with her Daughter

The singer was seen buying a surfboard with his son Alistair last week, and after leaving the store, they both disinfected their hands.

By the way, Rod Stewart planned a major world tour this year from July to November, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is unknown if he will have any concert.