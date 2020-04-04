Influencer Goes to Hamptons Instead in Isolation After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Arielle Charnas, a social media influencer from New York, after she found out that she is positive for coronavirus, decided to travel to Hamptons with her family instead of going in quarantine.

According to the New York Post, she used personal connections to obtain a coronavirus test, which caused a public backlash against Charnas.

She shared her medical condition – from infection to diagnosis – with her 1.3 million followers on Instagram, who were surprised to see that the influencer had decided to go on a trip.

Ignoring the comments and calls for her to remain in self-isolation for 14 days, she continued to post photos showing her enjoying the sun. Still, most of the followers condemned her in the comments.

“As a nurse, I’m super bummed you couldn’t stay quarantined for the whole 14 days past positive testing”, one of her followers wrote.

“Your privilege does not excuse you from following simple rules to contain yourself. And you influence a lot of young people”, she added.

“Do you realize the virus stays in the air for hours, so you have basically spread the virus in the air all the way from Manhattan to the Hamptons?”, another comment read.

However, Arielle Charnas continued to ignore the comments, and 14 days out of quarantine goes fast. She posted an explanation on her Instagram, admitting she did some things wrong, but she followed the doctor’s orders.