Former Model Gisele Bündchen Spotted at the Beach with her Daughter

Former Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 39, was spotted at a beach during her Costa Rica holiday, alongside her young daughter and their dog.

One of the most successful models ever has spent 14 years as the highest-paid model in the world. Today, she is an executive and a mom. She has a 7-year-old daughter Vivian and a 10-year-old son Benjamin with her husband and NFL legend Tom Brady, 42. They met in 2006 and have been married since 2009.

Her daughter is a mirror image of her celebrity mom, which was clearly visible during their day out at the beach. They are currently enjoying a vacation in Costa Rica, which also serves as a sort of quarantine for the happy family away from everyone, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The beauty has already shared some stunning photos from her vacation, sporting a tiny two-piece brown and leopard print bikini. Her sculpted body was on full display as she was having fun near the sea. She can still go toe-to-toe with her younger colleagues. If she wanted to, she could once again be among the highest-paid supermodels!