Rihanna Stuns in “Savage X Fenty” Lingerie Once Again

The Internet went crazy a while back when Rihanna decided to upload a preview of her sexy lingerie collection called “Savage X Fenty” and posed in provocative poses while wearing the new pieces.

Now, the Barbadian stunner did it again announcing a new line of skincare products in the process. The 32-year-old singer and actress shared some breathtaking snaps of herself in the latest lingerie outfits, and it is safe to say she has no competition.

In one photo, she is wearing a yellow see-trough set that consists of a top and a booty shorts. In other three snaps, she is lying on a violet bed in an all-white ensemble, looking sexier than ever.

Riri opted for a white corset, stockings, and feathery heels, which together make for a hot lingerie look many can only dream about. She completed the look with some jewelry and hair details as well as some Fenty makeup, but it hard to look anywhere else than her amazingly fit figure, voluptuous curves, and lean legs.

“Fenty Beauty” was started in 2017 and right now, it is worth more than £400 million. So far, Rihanna has been one of the most generous celebrities when it comes to donations, giving away £4 million to the coronavirus relief effort.