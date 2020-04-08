Kylie Jenner’s Best Sheer Outfits Ever

Reality TV star and executive Kylie Jenner, 22, has had countless amazing outfits so far. Whenever there is an important event, everyone knows she will steal the show with a new elaborate fashion statement.

Sheer ensembles are some of her favorite, and in this article we will explore some of the best ones that she usually chose for glamorous red carpet events. What is more, her famous curves and a perfect hourglass figure look amazing in these dresses.

For example, in 2015 at the Nip FAB event in London, she wore a monochromatic black outfit that had a sheer top. She also wore a bra underneath, clearly visible. The top was paired with black trousers and pumps with cutouts. She finished it off with an oversized blazer and red lipstick.

During the Atelier Versace in May of 2019, she hit the Met Gala after party wearing a glitter azure silvery combination that accentuated all of her curves and showed her legs. Her tan was on full display and she wore a top with straps across the chest, and a feather detail that dragged behind her.

Again in 2015, the young superstar opted for an angelic look when she went to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. That June, she wore an all-white outfit consisting of a sheer, see-through top and skirt, underneath a white bra and shorts were visible. Her long black hair cast a perfect contrast and did wonders for the whole ensemble.

source:hollywoodlife.com