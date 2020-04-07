Flight Attendant Work From Home in Quarantine

One flight attendant who works for Westjet showed the world what it would be like for herself and her colleagues if somehow their line of work would have a work-from-home option.

In collaboration with her husband who is a magician, comedian and YouTuber WES Barker, Kristen showed us how hilarious this job would look and feel in a home.

In the video, she is fully committed to being professional. She offers him snacks, wet towels, and drinks, makes him put away his laptop, and reminds him of staying safe by showing him emergency exits. She even does it in French!

Their bathroom is occupied and they even have a smoke and seatbelt sign in the ceiling. At one point, Kristen asks him if he would like to buy some alcohol, which is of course already his.

The video has over 1.5 million likes and more than 11,000 likes. Barker’s channel has 165,000 subscribers and he has a lot of sketches and funny videos similar to this one.