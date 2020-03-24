Idris Elba’s Marriage Is Falling Apart While Stuck With His Wife in Isolation?

It is recently revealed that famous actor Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus. Soon, his wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba also got infected with Covid-19.

They are currently in quarantine, and the spouses are starting to appreciate their marriage after quarrel they had when they were diagnosed.

Elba admitted he took his frustration on his wife, En Stars reports. The 47-year-old star appeared in Instagram live on the 13th day of his quarantine when he answered his fans’ questions, while Sabrina was sitting next to him.

He said that he is feeling fine now, but he needs to take care of his mental health.

“I am just trying to keep my mind clear. We have just been peaceful,” Idris said.

The actor admitted he had a fight with his 29-year-old wife before that Instagram live, and he had to leave for another room. However, “The Mountain Between Us” star noted that coronavirus has been testing their relationship.

“Corona was set up as an instadeath-threat – everyone just thought oh my God I’m gonna die. But it’s helped me to understand that COVID-19 is just one strand of corona and that made me feel better”, the actor said.

Sabrina stayed with her husband, even though she didn’t get the virus at the time.

“I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions. And they’re tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him”, Sabrina said.