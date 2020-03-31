Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Official Royal Exit is Finally Here

Months after their controversial decision to leave all things related to the Royal life behind, now former Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially free to do as they please.



Final preparations are being made for their leave, which comes to power on April 1. The pair shared their final message on their joint Royal Instagram account, where they have 11.3 million followers.

Both heir website and social media accounts will probably no longer use the word “royal” in any shape or form. That “brand” will not be theirs to use anymore, since they will not be considered British Royals.

In the length caption under the photo, they thanked everyone and said their final goodbyes as members of the Royal Family. Furthermore, Buckingham Palace will not be reporting on things related to them, nor communicate in their name. Those responsibilities will fall to the Sunshine Sachs in USA, and James Holt in UK.

At the moment, they are living in Los Angeles where they are in isolation. Meghan is trying to revive her Hollywood career so naturally the family of three chose LA as their newest home. However, they will often move between LA, Canada, and England.

A spokesperson for the pair said the following: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future nonprofit organization.”

Harry has already contacted some banks regarding his future endeavors, while Meghan signed a deal with Disney by which she will lend her voice to future properties of the corporation.

source:observer.com