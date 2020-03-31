Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Official Royal Exit is Finally Here

Months after their controversial decision to leave all things related to the Royal life behind, now former Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially free to do as they please.
Final preparations are being made for their leave, which comes to power on April 1. The pair shared their final message on their joint Royal Instagram account, where they have 11.3 million followers.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
Both heir website and social media accounts will probably no longer use the word “royal” in any shape or form. That “brand” will not be theirs to use anymore, since they will not be considered British Royals.
In the length caption under the photo, they thanked everyone and said their final goodbyes as members of the Royal Family. Furthermore, Buckingham Palace will not be reporting on things related to them, nor communicate in their name. Those responsibilities will fall to the Sunshine Sachs in USA, and James Holt in UK.
More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
At the moment, they are living in Los Angeles where they are in isolation. Meghan is trying to revive her Hollywood career so naturally the family of three chose LA as their newest home. However, they will often move between LA, Canada, and England.
A spokesperson for the pair said the following: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future nonprofit organization.”
Harry has already contacted some banks regarding his future endeavors, while Meghan signed a deal with Disney by which she will lend her voice to future properties of the corporation.
