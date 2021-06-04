Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fired Archie’s Nanny After The Incident

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child, a baby girl, at the beginning of the summer. The couple moved to LA in March 2020, after the famous “Megxit” in search of privacy and a better place to raise a family. However, privacy is not something they still haven’t achieved.

The couple already has a two-year-old son, Archie, and although they did not want to hire anyone when he was born, in the end, they still listened to the advice from the family and hired an experienced nanny. However, when they moved to the USA, they didn’t bring her with them.

As Megan’s birth is getting closer, as she said that she will give birth “in the summer”, so the bets and predictions of the name of the baby girl are getting hotter.

It is speculated that Harry and Megan will hire at least one nanny, and maybe a team of two or more nannies, who would help them with the care of their son and daughter.

After Archie came, they needed help with establishing his sleeping habits, so they hired a night nanny – explained journalist Omid Scooby, who is the co-author of the biography “Finding Freedom” about Megan and Harry.

In addition to revealing that they had a nanny, Scooby also claims that Megan, just a few days after hiring, fired her. He did not want to reveal what exactly led to the dismissal, for legal reasons. He hinted that this “incident” is the reason why Harry and Megan are afraid to hire a new nanny.

While they had a nanny who took care of Archie during the day, they did not take her with them to America. It is not known if they currently employ a nanny, so it is speculated that Megan’s mother helps a lot with caring for and raising their son. Assumptions about how many nannies the couple will or will not hire have not yet been confirmed by the Sussexes.