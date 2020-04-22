Pierce Brosnan Chooses Hawaii For Self-Isolation

Famous actor Pierce Brosnan spends his days with his family in Hawaii, which they have chosen as a place to isolate themselves from coronavirus.
Women’s favorite has embraced a new, more natural look during his stay on the island. The 66-year-old Irish-American actor let his hair completely gray and shaved his beard completely.
Pierce was seen walking around Hawaii on Monday, wearing a plain white T-shirt and shorts and a walking stick in his hands. The actor also brought a backpack and covered his eyes with sunglasses. While sitting on a rock, Brosnan took a picture of the landscape, and maybe snapped a selfie.
Pierce is on the exotic island with wife Keely Shaye Smith and two sons. But it seems that the actor decided to spend some time in solitude because he was seen alone on the beach before.
