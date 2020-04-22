Julia Roberts Was a Real-Life Runaway Bride

Actress Julia Roberts, 52, became famous for her roles in movies “Pretty Woman” and “Runaway Bride” in the 1990s.

People magazine named Julia the most beautiful woman on the planet five times, but despite the flattering title, the actress was not always lucky when it comes to men. Roberts has been married to cameraman Daniel Moder, 51, since 2002, and has two sons and a daughter.

Little known is the fact that, before settling, she also dated her colleague Kiefer Sutherland, 53, best known for his role in the series “24”. They met on the set of the sci-fi movie “Flatliners” in 1990, and in August of that year, they announced their engagement.

They also announced the wedding on June 14, 1991, and Julia canceled it just three days before they were about to say yes.

Then a rumor emerged that the actress did it because Kiefer cheated on her with go-go dancer Amanda Rice. Sutherland denied this and said he met Amanda because he likes to play billiards. On the day the wedding was supposed to take place, Julia traveled to Ireland with Kiefer’s close friend, actor Jason Patric (53).

Roberts and Sutherland explained the cancellation of the wedding with a statement via their spokesman. “It has been mutually agreed upon that the wedding has been postponed,” the joint statement read.

Media outlets reported that the actress was seen on her wedding day enjoying lunch with Jason. By the way, in 2000, Kiefer praised her ex-fiancee for having the courage to cancel everything. “I commend Julia for seeing how young and silly we were, even at the last minute, even as painful and as difficult as it was. Thank God she saw it,” he told Rolling Stone at the time.

He added that it was difficult to deal with her worldwide fame at that moment and her title of American sweet. “She was arguably the most famous woman in the world, and this wedding that was supposed to be something between the two of us became something so big,” he noted.

Sutherland and Patric stayed friends and didn’t mind the love-triangle that was made. “They had a relationship that ended, and I was with her for a little while, and it ended. They’ve both been subsequently married several times, and I think they’re fine. But we never had any issue, even back then,” Patric told Vulture.

By the way, Julia was also married to co-author Lyle Lovett, 62, and their marriage lasted only two years. She has also been in relationships with colleagues Liam Neeson, Matthew Perry, and Dylan McDermott.

Kiefer Sutherland has been married and divorced twice and has a daughter. He has been dating actress Cindy Vela (41) since 2014.