How to Avoid Weight Gain During the Coronavirus Quarantine – 2020 Guide

COVID-19 has overtaken our thoughts and got a very important part in our lives, as well as interfered and completely changed our daily activities. The severity of measures is different from country to country, but in most we have at least social distancing, meaning there is more at-home activity.

In some countries, there is a curfew and this is especially difficult since all of us are prone to reaching for the fridge when we are bored. In order to avoid this, it is essential to get your body and mind occupied and makes your day meaningful, without getting plenty of time to think about food.

1. Make a daily plan of activities

It is essential to give your day a structure and not to lose any working habits, this is important if you are going to school or working or you got used to having a tight schedule during the day. Making a plan of activities may assist you in managing your day and hunger.

Having things to do can decrease the levels of stress and feeling like you are wasting your time. These don’t have to be some very life-changing things, but making every day purposeful will give you a sense of accomplishment and reduce the trips to the fridge since you will be occupied with different activates.

2. Spring cleaning

We all have those cupboards, drawers, and closets that we want to clean up for ages but never seem to have time for that. Well, now you do. By cleaning up and organizing the pantry and other parts of the house, you will again work on the feeling of accomplishment and it does feel quite good to have things in order.

This does not mean that you should drain yourself and get it all in order in a day or two. Divide and conquer; take your time and do one part of the house at the time. By prolonging it, you will have something to do every day, decreasing the times you feel bored. Plus, doing so will make you tired, making falling asleep faster and improving the quality of sleep as well.

3. Improving your skills

There are so many online courses, and most of them are free of charge; in addition to those, there are apps where you can learn a new language or improve the ones you already know. This can be a good chance to use the time you have to do something you wanted to do but just couldn’t find the time for that.

You may take online singing lessons, learn how to play an instrument or improve your drawing skills. Whatever you choose, be sure to get just one thing at the time so you are not overwhelmed and see this as an obligation instead of something beneficial to you.

4. Reading

If you are into reading, you can start reading books from your home library, or just order more books online and get an hour or two of reading a day. If you have kids, you can make a reading club and have this as an activity that occurs each day at the same time; it will give structure and piece for all family members.

5. Making redecorating plans

This is a good time to get into those redecorating plans you have had. Now, you have plenty of time to do the research and make some plans about the way you would like to make the changes once this quarantine is over.

This will can be a good opportunity to do so, and you have more than enough time to do some quality research, as well as to make a detailed budget. To help you in this be sure to check 10beets.com where you can find everything you need, in one place.

6. At-home workout

This is a great time to prepare that summer body and feel better in your skin. It is evident that due to quarantine we all have these negative feelings and emotions, so extra serotonin is more than welcome. Making a workout a part of your daily routine is a good way of making the day meaningful and has some sense of purpose.

7. Game/movies night

If you are into games, you can make this as a part of your daily routine, even with kids. This can be a video or board game, but something that more people can do. It will be a fun way to relax and make your day pass by packing more serotonin into the bloodstream. This is also a good way to increase the level of relationship between household members. Movie night may be a good way to chill out and wrap up a successful day.

8. Online dates/sessions

If you are alone in the house, it can be more inconvenient for you to remain sane, so use all possible internet tools and resources to get in touch with people you love. If you cannot see your significant other you can make an online date night, and be with them even like this. By doing so, you can maintain the relationship and somewhat normal routine.

When it comes to your family, you can make video calls and have virtual visits. This will deepen the relationship between you all, and make you feel like you are not alone. This quarantine can be very hard for old people, so they will be more than happy to see their sons, daughters, and grandchildren even online.

Conclusion

When it comes to this quarantine, it is essential to keep yourself occupied and get your day filled with different activities in order to keep your mind off the food. When we are missing something we have a tendency to reach for the food to fill in the void we are experiencing.

This is why it is essential to keep up with the mantra, you are not hungry, you are just bored and keep yourself entertained during these days. You may want to count the calories, just so you can see how much you actually eat during the day. This may stop you from engulfing too much.