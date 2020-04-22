Idris Elba Says A Week of Quarantine Per Year Would Be Good

Hollywood actor Idris Elba, 47, received a lot of backlash from the fans and the media for saying a week of quarantine every year would benefit us.

The famous British star took to Twitter to share his idea about the new quarantine measures. He says it would help us remember the coronavirus pandemic and make us more conscious and aware.

In a video message, the actor addressed his fans and talked about the spread of COVID-19. He shared it is his belief that each year one week should be spend in quarantine and remember this time.

He said, “I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do.”

However, his suggestion became controversial almost instantly as hundreds of fans expressed their dissatisfaction with such a proposal. People said not a lot of them can afford to stay away from work like that, closed inside for no reason.

The actor was one of the biggest celebrities who tested positive for the virus. His test came back positive on March 16, and his wife Sabrina Dhowre also got it a week later. Both their symptoms were mild and they fully recovered without any trouble.