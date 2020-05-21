Selena Gomez Looks Stunningly Fit After a Weight Loss

American singer and actress Selena Gomez, 27, has gone through an amazing transformation during the coronavirus quarantine.

The superstar beauty went out on the streets of Los Angeles wearing pajama bottoms, a long and wide grey sweatshirt, and a protective surgeon mask. She kept it very casual during her quick outing.

Gomez tied her hair in a bun and wore very little makeup. She had red nails and held her smartphone. The young star completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. However, what the media and fans noticed the most was her transformed look. Selena looks fitter than ever, even in this very baggy outfit.

Apparently, she lost 15 kilograms while she was in quarantine. Everyone is saying that she has never looked better, and we must agree. A lot of people gained weight while in quarantine, but Selena appears to have used it to get in the best shape of her life.

Of course, many are wondering if depression has something to do with her weight loss. They wish to know is she has finally made peace with the fact Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, after dating her mere weeks before he had broken up with Gomez. She was visibly shaken and had to return to rehab following that development. In addition, she removed herself from social media and general public until she felt better.