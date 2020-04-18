Nicole Scherzinger Poses in a Tight Bodysuit and Boots

The leader of the “Pussycat Dolls” group, singer and dancer Nicole Scherzinger, treated her fans with a breathtaking photo form her latest photoshoot.

In the new Instagram snap, she can be seen striking a fierce and intimidating pose while wearing a black skintight PVC bodysuit. She paired this piece with a pair of black over-the-knee leather heeled boots, for a sexy and provocative look.

Nicole also wore some special jewelry and accessories attached throughout her ensemble. She had makeup on and her hair was tied into a clean ponytail, which say high on her head.

Her photo has over 134,000 likes and almost 1,200 comments. She captioned it with, “Look out… it’s a Scherzy PCD takeover today. Follow along all day on my stories and the @pussycatdolls stories! Whatchu know about that leaf blower??

The dark-haired stunner has more than 4.4 million followers on Instagram, and she regularly shared content from her exciting life. She is finally back together with her legendary group, and they are ready to take over the scene once again.