Everything You Need to Know About the Pussycat Dolls in 2020

The famous RnB group The Pussycat Dolls (PCD) officially broke up in 2010 after 7 years of amazing hits and performances. In 2019 however, they got back together and are stronger than ever.
The group actually started as a dance group in 1995, but they alter turned to music. Their planetary hits gave them a legendary status, including “Don’t Cha”, “Buttons”, and “When I Grow Up”.
The members changed over time, but the most famous are Nicole Sherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts.
Their first single “Don’t Cha”, an instant sensation and now a classic song. They collaborated with the famous rapper Busta Rhymes, and the single gave them a stardom status.
“Stickwitu” was their next single, giving them a Grammy in 2006 for the best performance by a duo or a group. They won the same awards for “Buttons” featuring Snoop Dogg, “Beep” featuring Will.I.Am, “Wait A Minute”, and :Don’t Need A Man.”
In 2008, their second studio album came out titled “Doll Domination”, with hits like “Jai Ho” and “When I Grow Up”. In 2010, they mutually agreed to disband.
Today, Nicole is 41 years old. In 2011 she released her first solo album called “Killer Love”. The greatest hits included “Right There” and “Don’t Hold Your Breath.” She is considered the frontwoman of the group and has always enjoyed the most media and public attention.
Ashley is 38 and she also had a solo career after 2010. She appeared on a reality TV show called “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”
Jessica is also 38 and she recorder several successful duets in 2007 before the group broke up. At the end of 2011, her first single “Show Me” came out. She has since got married.
Kimberly formed a new group after leaving PCD, called “Her Majesty and The Wolves”, and released an album “111”. She is a mother of three.
Carmit is the oldest of the bunch and is 45 years old now. She is married to Kevin Whitaker and she has a daughter.
Fans could not be happier about their recent reunion and are eagerly awaiting their new songs.