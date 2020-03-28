This Japanese Mom Prepares Incredible Food Art

Japanese Instagram user by the name of Etoni Mama is a master of food art known by the name of kyraben. It is a type of Japanese art of decorating and making food look like popular characters.

Etoni Mama specializes in egg dishes and her Instagram page is simply astonishing. Some of her best work include popular characters like Winnie the Pooh and Pig from Toy Story. Both are made with sunny side up eggs, while her other work includes over easy, scrambled, and even friend eggs.

Her food decoration is also next level, as she uses bread, tomatoes, sausages, cheese, and lettuce to make colorful plates of delicious food. It is almost a pity to eat something this beautiful.

This food artist also makes cookies, sushi, and many other types of tasty food that she then decorates and brings to life. She has more than 117,000 followers on Instagram and over 1,000 posts of her food art.