NFL- Top 6 Quarterbacks In History

Well, NFL– mostly known as National Football League, is a professional league consisting of 32 teams separated equally between the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference(NFC).

The NFL is among the most popular sports in North America and is considered one of the “Big Four” North American Professional Sports Leagues (NBA- National Basketball Association, NHL- National Hockey League, and MLB- Major League Baseball).

In this article, we will show you the top six quarterbacks in NFL history. Let’s get into it.



The Top 6 Quarterbacks In NFL History

The quarterback is the core of any team. Without him, the teams are like a snake with no head. He gives signals to other players where and when to offense or defense. Moreover, he is also a tower of strength for the team – raising his teammates’ spirits.

In this article, we will list down the top 10 quarterbacks in NFL history based on their overall performance throughout their career and their intangibles. Let’s take a look.

Roger Staubach

The first name on the list is Roger Staubach. He is known with many nicknames, such as “Roger the Dodger”, “Captain America” or “Captain Comeback”.

Throughout his career, he completed many tasks successfully. These numbers will tell you why he is on the list: 22,698 yards; 57.0 completion percentage; 109 interceptions; 3.75 interception percentage; 83.5 passer rating; Super Bowl champion twice; six-time Pro Bowler; Super Bowl VI MVP.

“Roger the Dodger” was famous for his ability to scramble and inclination for pulling out late wins.

Moreover, with a 3.7 interception percentage and low completion percentage, Captain Comeback has left an enormous legacy of winning.

John Elway

John Elway did a great job when he played in the NFL. Statistically, 51,474 yards; 56.8 completion percentage; 226 interceptions; 3.1 interception percentage; 79.8 passer rating; Super Bowl champion twice; 1987 NFL MVP; Super Bowl XXXIII MVP; Pro Bowler nine times; AFC Offensive Player of the Year 2 times,…

John Elway was one-of-a-kind for his skill to run the ball as he is the one and the only quarterback in the NFL to score a rushing touchdown in four Super Bowls.

In short, for all his performance and power, John Elway is undoubtedly a great quarterback of all time, especially in playstyle.

Brett Favre

Another place on the list of top 10 quarterbacks of all time calls out the name of Brett Favre.

Throughout his career, he has thrown for over 70.000 yards; completed 6000 passes; 336 interceptions with a 3.3 interception percentage; 86.0 passer rating. He also won the championship of Super Bowl XXXI; NFL MVP three times; Pro Bowler 11 times; NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1995. You can click here to learn about competitions more!

Moreover, he is the only quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500 touchdowns- something all quarterbacks crave for.

He played as a quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in 1991, the Packers for 15 years from 1992 to 2007, the New York Jets in 2008, and the Minnesota Vikings in the 2009 – 2010 season.

Peyton Manning

If you had a chance to build a quarterback in a laboratory, one thing that can not be missed is Peyton Manning’s brain. Manning’s ability to predict coverages and opposing defensive and offensive strategies are second to none.

With over 71.900 yards; 65.4 completion percentage; 251 interceptions; 2.7 interception percentage; 96.4 passer rating; 14-time Pro Bowler; Super Bowl champion twice; MVP in Super Bowl XLI; MVP in NFL five times; NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice,… Manning deserves a spot in the list of top 10 quarterbacks.

Joe Montana

The next quarterback on the list is Joe Montana. During his time of playing in the NFL, he had thrown over 40.000 yards with a 63.2 completion percentage and completed 139 interceptions with a 2.6 interception percentage; 92.3 passer rating.

Many titles also belonged to this talented man, such as four-time Super Bowl champion; Pro Bowler 8 times; three-time MVP in Super Bowl; two-time MVP in NFL; Best NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1989, etc.

Joe Montana, as having one of the most necessary factors of a great quarterback- the ability to keep calm under brunt, has brought many victories to the teams he had played for.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the last name on the list. Something unique about this quarterback? Well, as you might know, he, as a quarterback, is one of only two players to claim a Super Bowl victory in their first season as a starter.

Statistically, till the 2019 season, he has thrown over 74.000 yards with a 63.8 completion percentage, made nearly 10.000 passing attempts with a passer rating 97.0.

Here are some highlights and awards in his career so far. In total, 6-time Super Bowl champion (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII),4-time MVP in Super Bowl (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI); 14-time Pro Bowl, etc. are what Brady should be proud of as not many players in the NFL can do such phenomenal thing.

Although Brady’s age is 43, he does not look his age when he is throwing balls. Besides his strength, the way he uses his eyes to throw off defenders is probably the most prominent. Also, he is very exact when it comes to passing and can make accurate passes into small spaces.

The Bottom Line

To find out about who is on the list of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, we got plenty of the top 25 quarterbacks of all time here.

Hopefully, this article has provided you with useful information on the top 6 quarterbacks of all time.

Thanks for reading!