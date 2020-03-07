Check out Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Stunning Mansion

The villa belonging to the celebrity couple located in Massachusetts has not been sold yet, but the real estate agent in charge for it shared a promotion video highlighting the incredibly luxurious home in an effort to attract potential customers.

NFL legend Tom Brady, 42, and his model, actress, and executive wife Gisele Bündchen, 39, have been selling the property since October of 2019, and the first price was $39.5 million. However, it has been lowered now, by a considerable $5.6 million.

The immense luxury of the 9700 square feet home is easily noticeable, both inside and outside. The pair have a Daughter, Vivian (7) and a son, Benjamin (10). Benjamin shared a room with his stepbrother Jack (12), Brady’s son from his first marriage.

The bedroom, gallery, office space, playroom, living room, and kitchen are all present in the video. Every room is beautifully designed. The house also has a gym and a spa, with areas for massages, a sauna, and a meditation corner.

In the yard, there is a huge lawn and parking area, able to hold 20 cars. A big tile swimming pool is also there, as well as organic vegetable and spice garden.

Most of the rooms have high ceilings, ide windows, and beautiful wooden details throughout. The property is surrounded with trees, and the air is as fresh as it gets.

It sits close to Boston and Harvard University, while the New England Patriots stadium is some 40 kilometers away.