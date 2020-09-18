7 Apps and Websites to Save Money While Traveling

Travelling can be very costly, especially in the summer months, when millions of people move from one place to another. You have to book flights, make hotel reservations, and secure funds for food. So, you have to consider several options to find affordable deals.

Thankfully, you can use travel apps and websites to search for the best deals, helping you save hundreds of dollars. But with thousands of travel apps and websites available, choosing the best options can be quite overwhelming. That’s where we come in to help.

In this guide, we’ll look at the best travel apps and websites to help you save money during your trips. These apps are compatible with many iPhones and Android phones.

Best Apps and Websites to Save Money

While travel apps and websites are incredible tools for saving money during a trip, they can also improve your travel experience. Here are the apps and websites to consider.

1. KnightsbridgeFX

The first and foremost thing to always do before traveling to a foreign country is getting the local currencies. Unfortunately, many travelers usually exchange their money in financial institutions that rip off their money. But that shouldn’t be the case.

With KnightsbridgeFX, you can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars from your currency exchange. This company offers the lowest exchange rates for different foreign currencies. It boasts consistent bank-beating rates, guaranteeing more savings.

Most travelers opt for KnightsbridgeFX because it offers exceptional customer services. Besides, it guarantees the security of funds. You can visit knightsbridgefx.com to enjoy convenient and affordable currency exchange deals to save more money.

2. Skyscanner

Skyscanner is the best travel app for booking affordable flights. It has a simple layout, making it easy to search for flights within your budget quickly. Many travelers love the app because it provides detailed information for different flights.

Some of the flight information you can quickly find on Skyscanner include layover time, type of jet to board, and entertainment options. You’ll also get to know if an airplane has power outlets, especially if you intend to work during the flight.

One great thing about Skyscanner is that it also provides search options for hotels and car hires. As you book flights, you can even reserve a hotel room and rent a car at the same time. Thankfully, you can cancel their booking options if you change your mind.

3. TripIt

If you are looking for an app to keep your travel information organized, like itineraries, you need to consider TripIt. This app is the best of its kind. It can help you save more money by ensuring everything moves on as scheduled in your travel calendar.

TripIt can instantly create a schedule to show where you need to be at a specific time. The good news is that the app can help you find your way around your destination. It features a navigator to share the options for moving from one place to another.

If you lose your way at an airport, consider using the app’s airport map feature to walk around. By staying organized throughout your travel, you’ll save more money. It will be easy to avoid the last-minute rush, reducing the chances of making wrong bookings.

4. Kayak

Kayak is another robust flight comparison app as it gives detailed information regarding flight costs. You can also use the app to check hotel prices and car rentals. Thankfully, Kayak has a simple interface that allows users to perform quick searches seamlessly.

You can also book flights by a single tap on your smartphone, whether it’s an Android, iPhone, or a Blackberry phone. Once you do that, you can track your flight information, including the departure time. If your flight delays or gets canceled, it will notify you.

If your flight gets canceled, you can quickly search for another affordable flight and book it using Kayak. The good news is that the app usually offers a list of essential airline information, such as flight fees and contact numbers.

5. GasBuddy

To save money during a road trip, you can use GasBuddy the cheapest gas prices in a specific location. With the help of this app, you can access gas prices for many areas in real-time. The good news is that the gas prices listed on GasBuddy are up to date.

So, how do GasBuddy works? The app allows users to submit their gas prices in specific areas. It will automatically update this information on the website so that travelers can search for affordable gas prices using zip codes.

6. Klook

If you plan to travel but don’t know the attractions that charge low prices, consider using Klook. This app can help you save money on several activities, attractions, and excursions. You can buy tickets immediately at affordable prices.

What makes Klook outstanding is that it provides recommendations for activities and attractions with the lowest possible prices. At the same time, you will also earn credits, which you can redeem in future bookings.

7. Aeroplan

Do you want to accumulate points or miles for flights? If so, consider using the Aeroplan flight booking tool. The app rewards points in terms of miles whenever you book flights or make purchases on their online stores. You can redeem them for future bookings.

Thankfully, you can also use Aeroplan to book accommodations and rent cars on your travel destinations. That makes it easier to organize your air trips on a single platform, helping you save a significant amount of money.

Final Words

Since traveling is very costly, especially during holidays, you should take full advantage of the apps and websites that can help you save more money. With these apps, you can search and book the cheapest flights and accommodation before traveling. Remember to turn on alerts and notifications for price drops.