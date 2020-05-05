Home Celebrities Game of Thrones ‘Mountain’ Sets New Deadlift Record
CelebritiesSport

Game of Thrones ‘Mountain’ Sets New Deadlift Record

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Hafþór Björnsson, better known as the Mountain from the HBO series Game of Thrones, broke a world record and once again shown his dominance when it comes to weightlifting.

Image source: menshealth.com

The actor deadlifted 1,104.5 pounds (501 kg) on Saturday and set the new deadlifting world record. The 31-year-old Icelander boasted about his success on social media. “I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life,” Björnsson captioned the video he shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible. If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business – hafthorbjornsson.com . @roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

ESPN recorded the entire event, and the actor couldn’t hide the joy of breaking a major world record. “I said I was coming for it, and once I set my mind on something, I’m a dog with a bone,” he wrote on Instagram.

Read Also: Boy or Girl: “Game of Thrones” Star Is Going to Be a Dad!

Boy or Girl: “Game of Thrones” Star Is Going to...

Which of Joe Jonas’ Girls Wore It Better? Sophie Turner...

Emilia Clarke Net Worth 2020 – The Mother Of Dragons

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
19 × 7 =


Tracy Finke

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy