Game of Thrones ‘Mountain’ Sets New Deadlift Record

Hafþór Björnsson, better known as the Mountain from the HBO series Game of Thrones, broke a world record and once again shown his dominance when it comes to weightlifting.
The actor deadlifted 1,104.5 pounds (501 kg) on Saturday and set the new deadlifting world record. The 31-year-old Icelander boasted about his success on social media. “I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life,” Björnsson captioned the video he shared on Instagram.
ESPN recorded the entire event, and the actor couldn’t hide the joy of breaking a major world record. “I said I was coming for it, and once I set my mind on something, I’m a dog with a bone,” he wrote on Instagram.
