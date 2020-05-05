Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Wife Maria Shiver Is Unrecognizable

Maria Shriver is a television journalist whose name became known around the world after a failed marriage to a Hollywood strongman and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, with whom she has four children.

Although this marriage is long over because of Arnold’s affair with their housekeeper Patty Baena, from which his son Joseph was born, they are connected by children and the fact that their daughter Katherine will soon have a child with actor Chris Pratt.

Read Also: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Their First Child

These days, the paparazzi caught Shriver walking around in Los Angeles, and the 64-year-old did not hide her good spirits but did not adhere to the instructions about social distance. She was spotted chatting with neighbors.

These days Maria Shiver chooses mostly leisurely outfits and not to wear any makeup on her face, but she always knew how to shine on red carpets in glamorous and flawless editions.

How could she not, when she learned all this as a member of one of the most powerful American families, or as the niece of President John F. Kennedy.

Maybe that was an additional reason why she attracted Arnold after she met him in 1977 at a tennis tournament. They got married in 1986, and their divorce was confirmed in 2011. Shortly afterward, she learned about Arnold’s illegitimate son, but they did not sign the divorce papers until 2017, 6 years after the breakup.

“After leaving the governor’s office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago,” Arnold said at the time in a press release. But he didn’t mention that he confessed affair only when she confronted him with the information she learned after confronting his mistress, who confirmed to her that she had a child with him.

Patty Baena was born in Guatemala and worked for the famous family for 20 years, until January 2011. She also worked pregnant while Maria was at home, expecting their youngest child. Joseph was born in October 1997, and Maria had given birth to a son, Christopher, a few days earlier.

The actor later revealed that for 7 or 8 years, he didn’t even know he had a child with Patty until he realized that Joseph was his spitting image.