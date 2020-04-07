Mia Khalifa Dresses as a Bride as Her Wedding Plans Are Put on Hold

Mia Khalifa shared a stunning photo on her Instagram profile, which delighted her 19.4 million followers. The 27-year-old posed in a white wedding dress which emphasized her curves. According to Mia, this is just one of the 12 dresses she has.

“If the world ends before I get a chance to speed walk down the aisle to Robert Sandberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our would’ ve-been wedding week this June “, she wrote in the caption.

Khalifa got engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg in March last year, and their wedding ceremony was planned for June this year. Mia and Robert are just one of the numerous couples whose wedding plans were put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic.

Lebanese-American sports commentator paired the dress with a gold choker necklace, bracelets on each of her wrists, and a simple gold ring on her right finger.

Many of her followers asked her where she got the dress. She revealed that in her Instagram stories, where she wrote: “A lot of friends asked, so if anyone else is wondering, my rehearsal dinner dress is by Markarian NYC “.

She then wrote: “But they didn’t give me a discount when I reached out, so I don’t wanna tag them “.