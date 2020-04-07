EXPRESS – 04/07/2020: Donald Trump sent his prayers to British prime-minister Boris Johnson, who was moved to intensive care after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Trump called Boris “a good friend,” and stated that Americans would pray for him.



During a press conference, POTUS said that Johnson is a “friend of America” and a “very good friend of mine.” Johnson, who is 55 years old, was admitted to a hospital after having coronavirus-like symptoms for extended period. He was tested positive for COVID-19 and consequently moved to ST. Thomas hospital in London. He’s currently in intensive care after his condition worsened.

Officials close to Boris Johnson said of his condition: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.”

Apparently, his condition got worse with every passing day: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

Johnson already knows who will step in for him. At the same time, he recovers: “The Prime Minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputize for him where necessary. The Prime Minister is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Johnson also decided to share his condition with his followers on Twitter: “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into the hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

The prime minister also decided to praise NHS staff: “I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe, everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

In the end, Donald Trump wished a quick recovery to Johnson: “I want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine, and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We are very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon. Americans are all praying for his recovery – he’s been a really good friend and something very special: strong, resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up.”

Source: express.co.uk