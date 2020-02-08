NewsStyle

Melania Trump Continues to Set Style Standards

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Everyone by now knows how well the First Lady of the United States dresses. Her stylish combinations, formal clothes, and classic outfits are usually at the top of the fashion news poles, and it seems like she will never run out of things to wear.

source:instagram.com

Melania Trump, 49, knows what suits her best and never steps out of those boundaries. This is exactly why she rarely has a fashion fail. Her latest choice was monochromatic black formal look.

Read also:Trump’s Public Embarrassment – Melania Refuses to Kiss Donald

source:instagram.com

The just-under-the-knees skirt and a matching blazer looked impeccable on her, and she completed the stunning outfit with matching heels.

source:instagram.com

Wearing this, you can go anywhere, from a casual dinner at a restaurant, a formal office party, or a business meeting. You can never go wrong with looking as elegant as this.

source:instagram.com

Size Matters: Cadillac Displays a Longer Escalade Model for 2021

These Are the Most Popular and Sought After Sandals in...

Ivanka Trump Will Undeservedly Receive the Alexander Hamilton Award

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
48 ⁄ 24 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy