Melania Trump Continues to Set Style Standards

Everyone by now knows how well the First Lady of the United States dresses. Her stylish combinations, formal clothes, and classic outfits are usually at the top of the fashion news poles, and it seems like she will never run out of things to wear.

Melania Trump, 49, knows what suits her best and never steps out of those boundaries. This is exactly why she rarely has a fashion fail. Her latest choice was monochromatic black formal look.

The just-under-the-knees skirt and a matching blazer looked impeccable on her, and she completed the stunning outfit with matching heels.

Wearing this, you can go anywhere, from a casual dinner at a restaurant, a formal office party, or a business meeting. You can never go wrong with looking as elegant as this.